Proposal to hand over Mattala Airport to private companies for PPP project - Minister

A proposal has been prepared to hand over the Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport (MRIA) to private companies under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) programme, Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation Dr. Anura Karunathilaka said.

The Minister further mentioned that the Mattala Airport will not be privatized in any manner through this process.

He stated that the proposal will be submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers for approval, and efforts will be made to invite Expressions of Interest (EoI) for the airport.

According to the Minister, three private companies have already expressed interest in conducting business activities at the Mattala Airport.

He further noted that the programme is expected to open investment opportunities in several areas, including aircraft maintenance, training activities, and fuel supply.