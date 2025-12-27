Nightclub petrol bomb plot foiled in Seeduwa; Six arrested

December 27, 2025   01:47 pm

A group of individuals allegedly preparing to launch a petrol bomb attack on a nightclub in Seeduwa has been arrested, said police.

During a raid conducted by the Western Province North Crimes Division, six suspects and six petrol bombs were taken into custody.

The suspects are reported to include the manager of the nightclub, a businessman, three three-wheeler drivers, and another individual.

The Western Province North Crimes Division is continuing further investigations into the incident.

