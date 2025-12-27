Sri Lanka among top international destinations for Indian travellers

According to a recent report by MakeMyTrip, Sri Lanka has emerged as the third most booked international destination by Indian travellers for the festive period, following Thailand and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The report, which analysed booking trends between December 20 and January 2026 compared to the same period last year, highlighted a growing interest in Sri Lanka as a preferred destination.

Thailand ranked first, while the UAE secured second place. Vietnam recorded a notable rise, moving from seventh position last year to fourth this year, followed by Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, the UK, the US, and Hong Kong.

--With Agencies Inputs