Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

December 27, 2025   05:41 pm

Several spells of showers are expected in the Uva province and in Ampara, Batticaloa and Hambantota districts, the Department of Meteorology stated. 

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Sabaragamuwa province and in Galle, Matara and Kaluthara districts after 2.00 p.m. 

Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places, the Met. Department added. 

A few showers may occur in the Northern province and in Matale, Nuwara-Eliya, Polonnaruwa and Trincomalee districts. 

Fairly strong winds of about 40 kmph can be expected at times over Eastern slopes of the central hills, Northern and North-western provinces and in Anuradhapura, Hambantota, Monaragala and Trincomalee districts. 

Meanwhile, misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the early hours of the morning, it added. 

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.12.27

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.12.27

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.12.27

Sri Lanka marks 21st anniversary of devastating Boxing Day tsunami (English)

Sri Lanka marks 21st anniversary of devastating Boxing Day tsunami (English)

Ambalangoda showroom manager's shooting suspected to be planned by 'Karandeniya Sudda' (English)

Ambalangoda showroom manager's shooting suspected to be planned by 'Karandeniya Sudda' (English)

Health Minister vows action if faults are found in 'Ondansetron' procurement (English)

Health Minister vows action if faults are found in 'Ondansetron' procurement (English)

NPP Puttalam PS member arrested for threatening female Grama Niladhari Officer (English)

NPP Puttalam PS member arrested for threatening female Grama Niladhari Officer (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Colombo lights up as Sri Lankans welcome the dawn of Christmas (English)

Colombo lights up as Sri Lankans welcome the dawn of Christmas (English)

Manusath Derana hands over donations of school supplies to children affected by disaster (English)

Manusath Derana hands over donations of school supplies to children affected by disaster (English)