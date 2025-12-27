Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

Several spells of showers are expected in the Uva province and in Ampara, Batticaloa and Hambantota districts, the Department of Meteorology stated.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Sabaragamuwa province and in Galle, Matara and Kaluthara districts after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places, the Met. Department added.

A few showers may occur in the Northern province and in Matale, Nuwara-Eliya, Polonnaruwa and Trincomalee districts.

Fairly strong winds of about 40 kmph can be expected at times over Eastern slopes of the central hills, Northern and North-western provinces and in Anuradhapura, Hambantota, Monaragala and Trincomalee districts.

Meanwhile, misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the early hours of the morning, it added.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.