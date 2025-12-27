Gold prices in Sri Lanka increase by Rs. 12,000

Gold rates in the local market continue to rise with the rapid increase in prices in the global market.

As of today (27), the global price of gold rose to a record above US$ 4,553.

The price of gold in Sri Lanka has increased for the second time today (27).

Accordingly, the total increase in the price of gold today is Rs. 12,000.

This morning, a 22-carat gold sovereign in the Colombo Pettah gold market was priced at Rs. 340,400.

Meanwhile, the price of a pound of 24-carat gold, which was Rs. 356,000 yesterday, has risen to Rs. 368,000 today, according to traders at the Colombo Pettah gold market.