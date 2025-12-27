Gold prices in Sri Lanka increase by Rs. 12,000
December 27, 2025 05:53 pm
Gold rates in the local market continue to rise with the rapid increase in prices in the global market.
As of today (27), the global price of gold rose to a record above US$ 4,553.
The price of gold in Sri Lanka has increased for the second time today (27).
Accordingly, the total increase in the price of gold today is Rs. 12,000.
This morning, a 22-carat gold sovereign in the Colombo Pettah gold market was priced at Rs. 340,400.
Meanwhile, the price of a pound of 24-carat gold, which was Rs. 356,000 yesterday, has risen to Rs. 368,000 today, according to traders at the Colombo Pettah gold market.