Gold prices in Sri Lanka increase by Rs. 12,000

December 27, 2025   05:53 pm

Gold rates in the local market continue to rise with the rapid increase in prices in the global market.

As of today (27), the global price of gold rose to a record above US$ 4,553.

The price of gold in Sri Lanka has increased for the second time today (27).

Accordingly, the total increase in the price of gold today is Rs. 12,000.

This morning, a 22-carat gold sovereign in the Colombo Pettah gold market was priced at Rs. 340,400.

Meanwhile, the price of a pound of 24-carat gold, which was Rs. 356,000 yesterday, has risen to Rs. 368,000 today, according to traders at the Colombo Pettah gold market.

