NBRO issues advisory as Colombo-Kandy road reopens at Pahala Kadugannawa

The Colombo-Kandy main road, which was temporarily closed at the Pahala Kadugannawa area due to landslides, has been reopened after an interim solution was implemented, the National Building Research Organization (NBRO) said.

However, NBRO Director General Asiri Karunawardena stated that motorists should strictly adhere to advisories issued by the NBRO when using this road during the rainy season.

He noted that preliminary investigations are currently underway to design engineering solutions aimed at minimizing the damage caused to the road by landslides in the Pahala Kadugannawa area.

Karunawardena further said that vulnerable areas have been identified using drone technology, and surveying work is in progress to gather the required data.

He made these remarks while addressing the media after officials from the NBRO and the Road Development Authority (RDA) inspected the affected Pahala Kadugannawa area today (27).

Commenting further, he said that unstable rock blocks will be removed, methods will be prepared to safely discharge soil layers resting on bedrock, and side walls will be constructed in sections of the road where instability has occurred, in order to preserve the area and ensure public safety.