NBRO issues advisory as Colombo-Kandy road reopens at Pahala Kadugannawa
File Photo.

NBRO issues advisory as Colombo-Kandy road reopens at Pahala Kadugannawa

December 27, 2025   06:47 pm

The Colombo-Kandy main road, which was temporarily closed at the Pahala Kadugannawa area due to landslides, has been reopened after an interim solution was implemented, the National Building Research Organization (NBRO) said.

However, NBRO Director General Asiri Karunawardena stated that motorists should strictly adhere to advisories issued by the NBRO when using this road during the rainy season.

He noted that preliminary investigations are currently underway to design engineering solutions aimed at minimizing the damage caused to the road by landslides in the Pahala Kadugannawa area.

Karunawardena further said that vulnerable areas have been identified using drone technology, and surveying work is in progress to gather the required data.

He made these remarks while addressing the media after officials from the NBRO and the Road Development Authority (RDA) inspected the affected Pahala Kadugannawa area today (27).

Commenting further, he said that unstable rock blocks will be removed, methods will be prepared to safely discharge soil layers resting on bedrock, and side walls will be constructed in sections of the road where instability has occurred, in order to preserve the area and ensure public safety.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.12.27

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.12.27

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.12.27

Sri Lanka marks 21st anniversary of devastating Boxing Day tsunami (English)

Sri Lanka marks 21st anniversary of devastating Boxing Day tsunami (English)

Ambalangoda showroom manager's shooting suspected to be planned by 'Karandeniya Sudda' (English)

Ambalangoda showroom manager's shooting suspected to be planned by 'Karandeniya Sudda' (English)

Health Minister vows action if faults are found in 'Ondansetron' procurement (English)

Health Minister vows action if faults are found in 'Ondansetron' procurement (English)

NPP Puttalam PS member arrested for threatening female Grama Niladhari Officer (English)

NPP Puttalam PS member arrested for threatening female Grama Niladhari Officer (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Colombo lights up as Sri Lankans welcome the dawn of Christmas (English)

Colombo lights up as Sri Lankans welcome the dawn of Christmas (English)

Manusath Derana hands over donations of school supplies to children affected by disaster (English)

Manusath Derana hands over donations of school supplies to children affected by disaster (English)