DMC prepares for anticipated increase in rainfall

December 27, 2025   08:01 pm

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) has stated that it has initiated preparedness measures in anticipation of increased rainfall forecast by the Department of Meteorology.

Director General of the DMC, Major General (Retired) Sampath Kotuwegoda, stated that relevant authorities have already been notified to remain on standby in this regard, including naval personnel, aircraft units and boat teams.

According to the Department of Meteorology, a wave-like wind flow is expected to affect the country from December 29, resulting in rainfall exceeding normal levels in the Northern, North Central, Central, Eastern and Uva provinces.

He noted that these precautionary measures are being taken to mitigate potential disaster risks and ensure public safety.

Commenting further, Major General Sampath Kotuwegoda said that, in line with the meteorological forecasts, the DMC has informed the Tri-Forces, Police and the Civil Security Department to prepare troops, aircraft, naval units and boats in accordance with the emergency response plan already in place for the northeast monsoon.

Accordingly, the DMC has urged the public to remain vigilant during this period.

