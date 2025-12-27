Legendary singer Latha Walpola passes away

The legendary Sri Lankan singer Latha Walpola has passed away today (27).

She was 92- years old at the time of her passing.

Born in Mount Lavinia in 1934, legendary singer Latha Walpola made her debut on Radio Ceylon in 1946 at the age of 12.

She had recorded more than 10,000 songs during her career, including songs in foreign languages.

Latha Walpola is also revered as the eternal “Queen of Songs” in Sri Lankan cinema.

She made her playback singing debut in 1953 with the film Eda Ra, and during the same year, sang for three films alongside Dharmadasa Walpola.

Over the past several decades, she lent her voice to more than 600 films.