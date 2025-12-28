Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

December 28, 2025   06:30 am

Several spells of showers will occur in Northern, North-central, Eastern, Uva and Central provinces and in Hambantota district, today (28), the Department of Meteorology said. 

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Galle, Matara and Kaluthara districts after 2.00 p.m. 

Fairly heavy rainfall above 50 mm are likely at some places in these areas, the Met. Department said. 

Fairly strong winds of about 40 kmph can be expected at times over Eastern slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Hambantota, Monaragala and Trincomalee districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the early hours of the morning, it added. 

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

