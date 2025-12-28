Suspect arrested with foreign-made firearm and T-56 ammunition in Minuwangoda

A suspect has been arrested by police in the Minuwangoda area while in possession of a foreign-made firearm, a magazine, and 25 rounds of T-56 ammunition.

The firearm and ammunition were recovered during a raid carried out yesterday (27) following a tip-off received by officers of the Western Province North Crime Division.

The suspect has been identified as a 43-year-old resident of Heenatiyana, Minuwangoda, police said.

Further investigations are being carried out by the Western Province North Crime Division.