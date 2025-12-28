With just three days remaining until the start of 2026, the Government Printing Department has released the official calendar for the upcoming year, which includes 26 public holidays.

Among these, April and May stands out as the months with the highest number of holidays, offering eight in total.

Highlights of the 2026 Holiday Calendar

April’s Festivities: The Sinhala and Tamil New Year falls on Tuesday, April 14 2026.

Additionally, Vesak Full Moon Poya Day falls on May 1, 2026 coinciding with the International Labour Day.

Christmas on a Weekday: Christmas Day, December 25, 2026 will fall on a Friday, providing an opportunity for an extended holiday weekend.

Full List of Public Holidays for 2026

Saturday, January 03 - Duruthu Full Moon Poya Day

Thursday, January 15 - Tamil Thai Pongal Day

Sunday, February 01 - Navam Full Moon Poya Day

Wednesday, February 04 - Independence Day

Sunday, February 15 - Maha Shivaratri Day

Monday, March 02 - Medin Full Moon Poya Day

Saturday, March 21 - Eid-ul-Fitr (Ramadan Festival Day)

Wednesday, April 01 - Bak Full Moon Poya Day

Friday, April 03 - Good Friday

Monday, April 13 - Day before Sinhala and Tamil New Year

Tuesday, April 14 - Sinhala and Tamil New Year Day

Friday, May 01 - Vesak Full Moon Poya Day

Friday, May 01 - International Labour Day

Saturday, May 02 - The day after Vesak Full Moon Poya Day

Thursday, May 28 - Eid al-Adha (Hajj Festival Day)

Saturday, May 30 - Adhi Poson Full Moon Poya Day

Monday, June 29 - Poson Full Moon Poya Day

Wednesday, July 29 - Esala Full Moon Poya Day

Wednesday, August 26 - Milad-un-Nabi (Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday)

Thursday, August 27 - Nikini Full Moon Poya Day

Saturday, September 26 - Binara Full Moon Poya Day

Sunday, October 25 - Vap Full Moon Poya Day

November 08 Sunday - Deepavali Festival Day

Tuesday, November 24 - Ill Full Moon Poya Day

Wednesday, December 23 - Unduvap Full Moon Poya Day

Friday, December 25 - Christmas Day

Meanwhile, these dates will be observed as public holidays across all sectors, including the Departments of Posts, Customs, and Meteorology, according to Government Printing Department.

The Department further emphasized that any changes to public holidays will be communicated through official gazette notifications.

The Full Moon Poya holidays were approved by the Poya Committee.

These days are public holidays applicable to all employees, the department added.