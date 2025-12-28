57-year-old killed following dispute with neighbour

A person has been assaulted and killed in the Samarugama area of Ayagama, according to police.

The person injured in the assault was admitted to the Ratnapura Hospital and had succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as a 57-year-old resident of the Samarugama area of Ayagama.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the incident had occurred after a dispute with a person in a neighboring house escalated and the owner of the house had attacked him.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested in the Samarugama area, police said.



Ayagama Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.