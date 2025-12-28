The interment of legendary Sri Lankan singer Latha Walpola will be performed at the Borella General Cemetery on 31 December, 2025 (Wednesday) following the paying of final respects at Independence Square, family sources confirmed.

The legendary singer passed away last night (27) at the age of 92.

Born in Mount Lavinia in 1934, Latha Walpola made her debut on Radio Ceylon in 1946 at the age of 12.

She had recorded more than 6,000 songs during her career, including songs in foreign languages.

Latha Walpola is also revered as the eternal “Queen of Songs” in Sri Lankan cinema.