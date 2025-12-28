28-year-old dies in trap gun accident in Medawachchiya

A 28-year-old man has died after a trap gun accidentally fired in a cultivation land in the Udumbugalawatta area of Medawachchiya, police said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased had set the trap gun himself with the intention of hunting wild animals.

He had sustained serious injuries and was admitted to Settikulam Hospital, and later succumbed to his injuries while being transferred to Vavuniya Hospital for further treatment.

The deceased has been identified as a resident of Medawachchiya, police confirmed.