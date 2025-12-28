Kotiyagala Estate workers donate one-day salary to Rebuilding Sri Lanka Fund

Kotiyagala Estate workers donate one-day salary to Rebuilding Sri Lanka Fund

December 28, 2025   01:08 pm

A group of estate workers have donated their one-day salary to the ‘Rebuilding Sri Lanka’ Fund.

Accordingly, workers from the N.C. section of the Kotiyagala Estate in Bogawantalawa had contributed a total sum of Rs. 108,000 to the fund. 

The donation was handed over yesterday (27) to National People’s Power (NPP) Nuwara Eliya District Members of Parliament Manjula Suraweera Arachchi and Krishnan Kalaichelvi.

