SMEs seek extension of deadline for disaster-affected industries registration

SMEs seek extension of deadline for disaster-affected industries registration

December 28, 2025   01:41 pm

The Small and Medium-Scale Enterprises (SMEs) Association have requested the government to extend the December 16, 2025 deadline for registering industries affected by the recent disaster to January 16, 2026. 

The initial deadline had been granted by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce.

Speaking to the media, SMEs Chamber of Commerce Media Spokesperson Susantha Liyanarachchi stated that the country’s industrial sector has been severely impacted by adverse weather conditions caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

He further urged the government to provide necessary support to rebuild affected businesses through permanent capital investment and concessional interest rate loan facilities.

Addressing the issue, Liyanarachchi said:

 “There was a request to register the destroyed businesses, but the process concluded on December 16, 2025. I request the government to extend this deadline until January 16, 2026, as Divisional Secretariats and District Secretaries have not yet been able to conduct a census or collect accurate data. The Secretary to the Ministry of Finance has also stated that information is still being received through District Secretaries. As only Rs. 200,000 is being provided, I do not believe this amount is sufficient to cover the losses.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka's tourism sector gradually recovers post-Cyclone Ditwah (English)

Sri Lanka's tourism sector gradually recovers post-Cyclone Ditwah (English)

Sri Lanka's tourism sector gradually recovers post-Cyclone Ditwah (English)

CID obtains 72-hour detention order on ex-Minister Douglas Devananda (English)

CID obtains 72-hour detention order on ex-Minister Douglas Devananda (English)

Govt launches concessional loan scheme for disaster-hit businesses in Galnewa (English)

Govt launches concessional loan scheme for disaster-hit businesses in Galnewa (English)

Sri Lanka vehicle importers call for tax relief amid post-disaster sales decline (English)

Sri Lanka vehicle importers call for tax relief amid post-disaster sales decline (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.12.27

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.12.27

Sri Lanka marks 21st anniversary of devastating Boxing Day tsunami (English)

Sri Lanka marks 21st anniversary of devastating Boxing Day tsunami (English)

Ambalangoda showroom manager's shooting suspected to be planned by 'Karandeniya Sudda' (English)

Ambalangoda showroom manager's shooting suspected to be planned by 'Karandeniya Sudda' (English)

Health Minister vows action if faults are found in 'Ondansetron' procurement (English)

Health Minister vows action if faults are found in 'Ondansetron' procurement (English)