SMEs seek extension of deadline for disaster-affected industries registration

The Small and Medium-Scale Enterprises (SMEs) Association have requested the government to extend the December 16, 2025 deadline for registering industries affected by the recent disaster to January 16, 2026.

The initial deadline had been granted by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce.

Speaking to the media, SMEs Chamber of Commerce Media Spokesperson Susantha Liyanarachchi stated that the country’s industrial sector has been severely impacted by adverse weather conditions caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

He further urged the government to provide necessary support to rebuild affected businesses through permanent capital investment and concessional interest rate loan facilities.

Addressing the issue, Liyanarachchi said:

“There was a request to register the destroyed businesses, but the process concluded on December 16, 2025. I request the government to extend this deadline until January 16, 2026, as Divisional Secretariats and District Secretaries have not yet been able to conduct a census or collect accurate data. The Secretary to the Ministry of Finance has also stated that information is still being received through District Secretaries. As only Rs. 200,000 is being provided, I do not believe this amount is sufficient to cover the losses.”