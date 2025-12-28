Tamil Nadu steps up surveillance after bird flu cases reported in Kerala

The Tamil Nadu Public Health Department has ordered increased surveillance and preventive measures in districts bordering Kerala following the detection of avian influenza (H1N1) in the neighbouring state, reported the IANS.

The move is aimed at preventing any possible spread of the disease into Tamil Nadu.

The alert comes after reports from Alappuzha and Kottayam districts in Kerala, where a large number of poultry birds died suddenly in recent days.

Blood samples collected from the affected birds by Kerala’s Animal Husbandry Department were sent to a laboratory in Pune, where tests confirmed the presence of H1N1 avian influenza, according to the IANS.

Following the confirmation, the Kerala government intensified disease control and containment measures in the affected areas.

Check-posts and vehicle disinfection ordered

As a precaution, Tamil Nadu authorities have moved quickly to strengthen monitoring along the inter-state border.

District administrations have been instructed to set up check-posts at key entry points from Kerala. Vehicles entering Tamil Nadu from Kerala will be inspected and disinfected as part of biosecurity measures, the news agency reported.

Special attention will be given to vehicles transporting poultry, livestock and agricultural produce.

Border districts under special watch

According to officials, special surveillance has been ordered in the districts that share borders with Kerala including Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Theni, Kanyakumari and Tenkasi, as per the IANS.

The health teams have been asked to closely monitor movement in these areas.

Advisory issued during Sabarimala pilgrimage season

The Public Health Department has also issued advisories in view of the ongoing Sabarimala pilgrimage season.

Devotees returning from Kerala have been advised to remain alert and seek immediate medical care if they experience fever, breathing difficulties or flu-like symptoms, reported the IANS.

Increased monitoring in poultry-dense districts

In districts with a large number of poultry farms, including Namakkal, officials have been directed to intensify surveillance in coordination with the Animal Husbandry Department.

Veterinary officers have been asked to closely monitor poultry health, report unusual bird deaths immediately and ensure strict biosecurity measures at farms.

No cause for panic, say officials

Health authorities have said that there is no cause for panic at present, but stressed the importance of early detection and strict preventive measures.

The situation is being monitored continuously, and further steps will be taken based on field reports and coordination between departments.

The state government reaffirmed its commitment to protecting public health and the poultry sector, stating that all necessary precautions are being taken to prevent the spread of avian influenza into Tamil Nadu, the news agency reported.

Source: Mid-Day

--Agencies