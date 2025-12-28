840 suspects arrested in island-wide anti-drug raids

A total of 840 suspects have been arrested during island-wide raids conducted yesterday (27) under the “Nation United - National Drive” campaign aimed at eradicating narcotics from the country.

During these operations, the police obtained detention orders against 11 suspects, while six others have been sent to rehabilitation.

Island-wide raids were launched to comprehensively curb the widespread drug trafficking prevailing in the country through a multifaceted strategy.

This includes disrupting drug supply networks nationwide, reducing demand for illicit substances, expanding enforcement operations, rehabilitating individuals affected by drug addiction, implementing preventive programmes to deter drug usage, and strengthening community empowerment efforts to combat drugs effectively.

According to the Police Media Division, during the raids, officers seized 378 grams of heroin, 417 grams of crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as ‘Ice’), 554 grams of cannabis and 996 grams of narcotic pills.