State of emergency declared in New York as US storm disrupts at least 1,500 flights

A powerful winter storm has disrupted one of the busiest travel weekends of the year in New York City and northeastern US.

Around 4 inches of snow fell in New York City on Saturday, although many roads were cleared by Saturday morning.

Still, the storm has caused significant disruptions to holiday travel, with at least 1,500 flights cancelled or delayed since Friday night, according to the flight-tracking service FlightAware.

John F. Kennedy International, Newark Liberty International, and LaGuardia Airports issued snow warnings on social media, cautioning that weather conditions could lead to further flight disruptions.

New York and New Jersey were put under states of emergency.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams posted on X, saying, “That white stuff is coming, NYC! We’re ready for however much we get.”

He later shared a post showing the salt spreaders and snowploughs out in force, treating the city streets.

The last time the Big Apple experienced heavy snowfall was in 2022, when 8in of snow fell in Central Park.

The impact of the cold snap has been felt at airports across the country.

San Francisco and Orlando experienced travel delays, as snow began falling on Friday at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Airports in Florida have also seen hundreds of delayed flights, according to Sky’s US partner NBC News.

At Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, a resort southeast of Yosemite National Park, two ski patrollers were injured Friday morning in an avalanche and taken to a hospital, a resort official said. The resort has seen more than 5ft (1.5m) of snow since Tuesday.

Local officials rescued a backcountry skier who was buried in an avalanche Thursday near the Mount Rose ski resort on the edge of Reno.

Source: Sky News

- Agencies