Ex-Minister Douglas Devananda remanded

Former Minister Douglas Devananda, who was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Friday (26), has been remanded until January 9, 2026.

He was remanded after being produced before the Gampaha Magistrate, Ada Derana reporter said.

Devananda was taken into custody on Friday by CID officers in connection with an incident in which his personal firearm reportedly fell into the hands of members of an organized criminal gang.

It is reported that the former minister was arrested in connection with an investigation into an incident in which a firearm, which was provided to then minister Devananda by the Sri Lanka Army for his personal use in 2001, was later recovered following the interrogation of organised criminal figure ‘Makandure Madush’ in 2019.

Upon inspection of the serial number of the weapon, it was revealed that the firearm in question had been issued to Devananda.

The former minister’s pistol was subsequently found concealed in a forested area near a culvert in Weliweriya.

The CID then obtained a 72-hour detention order to further question former Minister Douglas Devananda.

Police stated the CID has also launched an investigation into additional firearms issued by the Sri Lanka Army to former Minister Douglas Devananda.

Accordingly, the CID has launched investigations into 19 more firearms that had been issued to him.