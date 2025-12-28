Ex-Minister Douglas Devananda remanded

Ex-Minister Douglas Devananda remanded

December 28, 2025   03:54 pm

Former Minister Douglas Devananda, who was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Friday (26), has been remanded until January 9, 2026.

He was remanded after being produced before the Gampaha Magistrate, Ada Derana reporter said.

Devananda was taken into custody on Friday by CID officers in connection with an incident in which his personal firearm reportedly fell into the hands of members of an organized criminal gang.

It is reported that the former minister was arrested in connection with an investigation into an incident in which a firearm, which was provided to then minister Devananda by the Sri Lanka Army for his personal use in 2001, was later recovered following the interrogation of organised criminal figure ‘Makandure Madush’ in 2019.

Upon inspection of the serial number of the weapon, it was revealed that the firearm in question had been issued to Devananda.

The former minister’s pistol was subsequently found concealed in a forested area near a culvert in Weliweriya.

The CID then obtained a 72-hour detention order to further question former Minister Douglas Devananda.

Police stated the CID has also launched an investigation into additional firearms issued by the Sri Lanka Army to former Minister Douglas Devananda.

Accordingly, the CID has launched investigations into 19 more firearms that had been issued to him.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka's tourism sector gradually recovers post-Cyclone Ditwah (English)

Sri Lanka's tourism sector gradually recovers post-Cyclone Ditwah (English)

Sri Lanka's tourism sector gradually recovers post-Cyclone Ditwah (English)

CID obtains 72-hour detention order on ex-Minister Douglas Devananda (English)

CID obtains 72-hour detention order on ex-Minister Douglas Devananda (English)

Govt launches concessional loan scheme for disaster-hit businesses in Galnewa (English)

Govt launches concessional loan scheme for disaster-hit businesses in Galnewa (English)

Sri Lanka vehicle importers call for tax relief amid post-disaster sales decline (English)

Sri Lanka vehicle importers call for tax relief amid post-disaster sales decline (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.12.27

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.12.27

Sri Lanka marks 21st anniversary of devastating Boxing Day tsunami (English)

Sri Lanka marks 21st anniversary of devastating Boxing Day tsunami (English)

Ambalangoda showroom manager's shooting suspected to be planned by 'Karandeniya Sudda' (English)

Ambalangoda showroom manager's shooting suspected to be planned by 'Karandeniya Sudda' (English)

Health Minister vows action if faults are found in 'Ondansetron' procurement (English)

Health Minister vows action if faults are found in 'Ondansetron' procurement (English)