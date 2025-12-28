January 1, 1970 05:30 am
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.
Most Viewed
- 28-year-old dies in trap gun accident in Medawachchiya
- Kotiyagala Estate workers donate one-day salary to Rebuilding Sri Lanka Fund
- SMEs seek extension of deadline for disaster-affected industries registration
- Investigations launched into additional firearms issued to ex-Minister Douglas Devananda
- Tamil Nadu steps up surveillance after bird flu cases reported in Kerala