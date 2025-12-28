Constable linked to incident involving NPP MP seeks police protection

December 28, 2025   05:09 pm

The Police Constable who was arrested in connection with an alleged assault incident involving Ratnapura District National People’s Power (NPP) Member of Parliament Shantha Pathma Kumara Subasingha, has sought police protection.

The officer visited the Kolonna Police Station today (28) to record a statement in relation to the incident.

Speaking to media, he stated that he visited the station to give a statement regarding a written complaint submitted to the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of the Ratnapura Range on December 26, concerning the safety of his life.

He further stated that none of the suspects who allegedly assaulted him have been taken into custody.

According to the officer, since they are roaming freely there is a credible threat to his life and the lives of his family members.

Therefore, the Constable said he had requested protection from police.

He also emphasized that, to date, he has not received justice in connection with this incident.

The Police Constable who was arrested and subsequently released on bail in connection with the assault incident involving NPP MPP Shantha Pathma Kumara Subasingha, has been suspended from service pending further investigations.

He was arrested on December 22 by officers attached to the Embilipitiya Divisional Investigation Bureau on several charges, including criminal intimidation.

The Police Constable was subsequently granted bail after being produced before court.

