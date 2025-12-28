State of Public Emergency in Sri Lanka extended

December 28, 2025   06:00 pm

The State of Public Emergency in Sri Lanka has been extended.

The extraordinary gazette notification extending the state of public emergency in Sri Lanka from today (28) under the signature of the Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake.

The proclamation has been issued by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, by virtue of the powers vested in him by Section 2 of the Public Security Ordinance (Chapter 40), as amended by Act, No. 8 of 1959, Law No. 6 of 1978 and Act, No. 28 of 1988, to declare that the provisions of Part II of the Ordinance, come into operation throughout Sri Lanka.

The declaration has been made to ensure public safety, maintain the normal functioning of the country, and safeguard the continuity of essential supplies and services necessary for public life.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake issued an extraordinary gazette declaring a State of Public Emergency across the country on November 29 after cyclone Ditwah made landfall in Sri Lanka causing devastation to most parts of the island.

 

 

