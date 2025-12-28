Software Engineer among eight arrested for smuggling cannabis from Odisha to Sri Lanka

A Software Engineer is among eight persons who have been arrested in India’s Andhra Pradesh for allegedly supplying cannabis from Narsipatnam to Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka.

According to police it was the first time cannabis from the Andhra-Odisha border had been smuggled to Sri Lanka.

Officials said that police teams from Narsipatnam and Nathavaram stations intercepted the gang near Srugavaram village based on credible information and seized 74 kg of cannabis, a car, two motorcycles and mobile phones, Indian media outlets reported.

The group had sourced the narcotics from Odisha and transported through various modes to Tamil Nadu and then to Sri Lanka, officials have confirmed.

Further investigations are underway.

- Agencies