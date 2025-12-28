Software Engineer among eight arrested for smuggling cannabis from Odisha to Sri Lanka

Software Engineer among eight arrested for smuggling cannabis from Odisha to Sri Lanka

December 28, 2025   06:50 pm

A Software Engineer is among eight persons who have been arrested in India’s Andhra Pradesh for allegedly supplying cannabis from Narsipatnam to Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka.

According to police it was the first time cannabis from the Andhra-Odisha border had been smuggled to Sri Lanka.

Officials said that police teams from Narsipatnam and Nathavaram stations intercepted the gang near Srugavaram village based on credible information and seized 74 kg of cannabis, a car, two motorcycles and mobile phones, Indian media outlets reported.

The group had sourced the narcotics from Odisha and transported through various modes to Tamil Nadu and then to Sri Lanka, officials have confirmed.

Further investigations are underway.

- Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Sri Lanka's tourism sector gradually recovers post-Cyclone Ditwah (English)

Sri Lanka's tourism sector gradually recovers post-Cyclone Ditwah (English)

CID obtains 72-hour detention order on ex-Minister Douglas Devananda (English)

CID obtains 72-hour detention order on ex-Minister Douglas Devananda (English)

Govt launches concessional loan scheme for disaster-hit businesses in Galnewa (English)

Govt launches concessional loan scheme for disaster-hit businesses in Galnewa (English)

Sri Lanka vehicle importers call for tax relief amid post-disaster sales decline (English)

Sri Lanka vehicle importers call for tax relief amid post-disaster sales decline (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.12.27

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.12.27

Sri Lanka marks 21st anniversary of devastating Boxing Day tsunami (English)

Sri Lanka marks 21st anniversary of devastating Boxing Day tsunami (English)

Ambalangoda showroom manager's shooting suspected to be planned by 'Karandeniya Sudda' (English)

Ambalangoda showroom manager's shooting suspected to be planned by 'Karandeniya Sudda' (English)