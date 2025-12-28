Train services between Colombo and Chilaw to resume tomorrow

Train services between Colombo Fort and Chilaw on the Puttalam railway line will resume from tomorrow (29), the Department of Railways has announced.

According to the Department, arrangements have been made to resume trains to Chilaw, following the completion of repair work on the affected section of the track.

Train services between Colombo Fort and Chilaw/Puttalam were suspended after a section of the railway track near the Kadupitiya Oya Bridge, located between the Kudawewa and Madampe railway stations, was washed away due to floods caused by Cyclone Ditwah in November.

The Railway Department noted that during the past several weeks five trains that were stationed at the Chilaw railway station were not deployed for service since operations on the line were limited only up to the Nattandiya railway station.

Train services scheduled to operate between Colombo Fort and Chilaw during the morning and evening peak hours from tomorrow are as follows.

Chilaw Colombo Train by Adaderana Online