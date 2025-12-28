Two Indian nationals arrested at BIA while attempting to smuggle smartphones and cigarettes

December 28, 2025   07:55 pm

Two foreign nationals who attempted to smuggle a consignment of foreign-manufactured cigarettes and smartphones into the country have been arrested by the Airport Customs officers.

The duo had attempted to smuggle goods worth approximately Rs. 15 million through the Green Channel of the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

The two Indian nationals, aged 22 and 23 are engaged in business activities.

They arrived at the BIA at 6.00 p.m. today (28) from Dubai.

During inspection, Customs officers discovered that the suspects had concealed 420 cartons containing 84,000 foreign-manufactured cigarette sticks along with 25 smartphones, inside six pieces of luggage they were carrying.

The Airport Customs officers are conducting further investigations into the incident.

