The government has decided to conduct the final rites of veteran singer Latha Walpola with full state patronage.

The legendary singer who was receiving treatment at a hospital in Colombo passed away last night (27) at the age of 92.

Meanwhile, the Department of Government Information has issued a statement regarding the arrangements for the final rites of late Latha Walpola.

Accordingly:

The remains of the late singer Latha Walpola will be placed at the premises of the Independence Square, in Colombo, for the general public to pay their respects from 10.00 a.m. to 2.00 p.m. on December 31, 2025.

Following religious observances at 2.00 p.m. on Wednesday, the remains will be taken to the Borella General Cemetery, where the final rites will be performed.

Meanwhile, the remains will be placed at a private parlour in Borella until 11.00 p.m. today.

The public will be able to pay their respects between 9.00 a.m. and 10.00 p.m. tomorrow (29) and on Tuesday (30) as well, according to the Department of Government Information.