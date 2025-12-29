Sri Lanka Customs records historic revenue high this year

Sri Lanka Customs has recorded historic revenue of Rs. 2,497 billion in 2025 to date, exceeding its revised annual target, Customs Media Spokesperson and Director of Customs Chandana Punchihewa said.

The Ministry of Finance had initially set a revenue target of Rs. 2,115 billion for 2025, which was surpassed by November, prompting a revision of the target to Rs. 2,231 billion, he noted.

However, the revised target has also now been exceeded, he added.

Speaking to the media, Punchihewa said the significant increase in revenue was driven by multiple internal measures implemented by Sri Lanka Customs, alongside the resumption of vehicle imports.

He explained that the previous year’s revenue target stood at Rs. 1,531 billion, while the 2025 target was substantially increased based on the decision to allow vehicle imports.

“Vehicle imports contributed to exceeding the revenue target, along with the various measures adopted by Customs,” he added.