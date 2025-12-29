Agriculture Dept. reports on progress of compensation for disaster-affected crops

The Department of Agriculture has submitted a report on subsidies and compensation payments for paddy and other crops damaged by Cyclone Ditwah.

According to the report, payments have already been made to 66,965 paddy farmers and 16,869 farmers cultivating other crops.

The Department stated that Rs. 4,982 million has been disbursed for 33,215 hectares of paddy land belonging to 66,965 farmers.

Applications have also been received for nearly 50,000 hectares of paddy land, and payments will be made before December 30, 2025, for all applications that can be approved, the Department said.

Meanwhile, Rs. 670 million has been paid to 16,869 farmers as compensation for damage to other food crops, vegetables, and fruits, covering a total of 3,708 hectares of land.