Agriculture Dept. reports on progress of compensation for disaster-affected crops

Agriculture Dept. reports on progress of compensation for disaster-affected crops

December 29, 2025   08:27 am

The Department of Agriculture has submitted a report on subsidies and compensation payments for paddy and other crops damaged by Cyclone Ditwah.

According to the report, payments have already been made to 66,965 paddy farmers and 16,869 farmers cultivating other crops.

The Department stated that Rs. 4,982 million has been disbursed for 33,215 hectares of paddy land belonging to 66,965 farmers.

Applications have also been received for nearly 50,000 hectares of paddy land, and payments will be made before December 30, 2025, for all applications that can be approved, the Department said. 

Meanwhile, Rs. 670 million has been paid to 16,869 farmers as compensation for damage to other food crops, vegetables, and fruits, covering a total of 3,708 hectares of land.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Auditor General's post vacant since April; Opposition claims post may go to govt loyalist (English)

Auditor General's post vacant since April; Opposition claims post may go to govt loyalist (English)

Auditor General's post vacant since April; Opposition claims post may go to govt loyalist (English)

Heavy showers predicted in several areas tomorrow; DMC on standby to assist the public (English)

Heavy showers predicted in several areas tomorrow; DMC on standby to assist the public (English)

State of Public Emergency in Sri Lanka extended by the President (English)

State of Public Emergency in Sri Lanka extended by the President (English)

Music icon Latha Walpola passes away, aged 92; Final rites with full state patronage on Wednesday (English)

Music icon Latha Walpola passes away, aged 92; Final rites with full state patronage on Wednesday (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Sri Lanka's tourism sector gradually recovers post-Cyclone Ditwah (English)

Sri Lanka's tourism sector gradually recovers post-Cyclone Ditwah (English)

CID obtains 72-hour detention order on ex-Minister Douglas Devananda (English)

CID obtains 72-hour detention order on ex-Minister Douglas Devananda (English)

Govt launches concessional loan scheme for disaster-hit businesses in Galnewa (English)

Govt launches concessional loan scheme for disaster-hit businesses in Galnewa (English)