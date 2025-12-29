Sri Lanka among top five best places to visit in Asia for 2026

Sri Lanka has secured the fifth position among the best places to visit in Asia, according to U.S. News & World Report, placing the island nation alongside some of the continent’s most iconic destinations, including Mount Fuji, Tokyo, Palawan, and Seoul.

U.S. News & World Report is an American media company known for publishing news, consumer advice, global rankings, and in-depth analysis.

The list is topped by Mount Fuji in Japan, followed by Tokyo, Palawan in the Philippines, and Seoul, South Korea.

Describing Asia, U.S. News & World Report noted that the continent is “the planet’s largest continent, a world unto itself, with destinations that grant travelers uniquely enriching experiences that can’t be found close to home.”

The rankings for the Best Places to Visit in Asia for 2026 were compiled after evaluating local prices, accessibility, cuisine, the variety of attractions, and reader feedback.

In highlighting Sri Lanka, the publication praised the country’s rainforests, beaches, and ancient ruins, noting that the island offers world-class experiences without the heavy tourist crowds found in many popular Asian destinations.

U.S. News & World Report described Sri Lanka as:

“The island nation of Sri Lanka, located off the southern tip of India, boasts rainforests, beaches, and ruins, without the tourist crowds of Asia’s most popular destinations. Despite its small footprint, Sri Lanka features 26 national parks, many of which are ideal for a safari excursion to encounter elephants, leopards, and sloth bears. Meanwhile, ancient sites like Sigiriya, a 600-foot-high fortress, and the temples of Polonnaruwa hold their own appeal, and the palm-fringed golden beaches that line the shores are never too far away for those seeking a more laid-back vacation.”

Here are the top 20 best places to visit in Asia for 2026, according to U.S. News & World Report:

1. Mount Fuji, Japan

2. Tokyo, Japan

3. Palawan, Philippines

4. Seoul, South Korea

5. Sri Lanka

6. Chiang Mai, Thailand

7. Bhutan

8. Hanoi, Vietnam

9. Bali, Indonesia

10. Phuket, Thailand

11. Kyoto, Japan

12. Siem Reap

13. Osaka, Japan

14. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

15. Hong Kong

16. Maldives

17. Singapore

18. Jaipur, India

19. Langkawi, Malaysia

20. Agra, India

Source: U.S. News & World Report