Online EPF registration under digitalisation initiative to begin today

The online registration programme for employers and members under the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) digitalisation initiative is scheduled to be launched today (26).

According to the Department of Labour, all services related to the initiative will be made accessible online with effect from today. The official inauguration ceremony is scheduled to commence at 9.00 a.m. at the Ministry of Labour premises.

The event will be attended by the Minister of Labour, Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando, Deputy Minister of Labour, Mahinda Jayasinghe, and the Secretary to the Ministry of Labour, S. M. Piyatissa, along with other senior officials.