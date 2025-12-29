Sri Lanka should be on every Indians itinerary in 2026  envoy

December 29, 2025   09:16 am

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mahishini Colonne, High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to India, highlighted the strong tourism links between the two countries, noting that India continues to be Sri Lanka’s largest source of tourists.

She revealed that in 2024, Indian visitors accounted for about 20% of tourists to the island.

The High Commissioner emphasized that Sri Lanka is more than just a tourist destination for Indian travellers, citing the shared cultural and civilisational ties between the two nations.

She further noted the broader benefits of Indian tourism, stating that it supports not only the government but also local communities whose livelihoods depend on the sector.

The High Commissioner said that Indian travellers receive value for money when visiting Sri Lanka and added that the country warmly welcomes Indians, considering them part of its extended family.

Inviting more Indian visitors, she added, “I want to invite all Indians. I think in 2026, Sri Lanka should be on every Indian’s itinerary.”

