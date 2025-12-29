Decline in air quality observed across Sri Lanka  NBRO

A notable decline in air quality has been observed across several parts of the island, according to the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO).

Recent data indicate that the Air Quality Index (AQI) in multiple districts, including Colombo and Gampaha, has reached levels considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.

In response, health authorities have issued a special advisory urging high-risk individuals—including young children, pregnant women, the elderly, and persons with respiratory conditions—to remain vigilant and adopt necessary precautions to protect their health.