Decline in air quality observed across Sri Lanka  NBRO

Decline in air quality observed across Sri Lanka  NBRO

December 29, 2025   10:11 am

A notable decline in air quality has been observed across several parts of the island, according to the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO).

Recent data indicate that the Air Quality Index (AQI) in multiple districts, including Colombo and Gampaha, has reached levels considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.

In response, health authorities have issued a special advisory urging high-risk individuals—including young children, pregnant women, the elderly, and persons with respiratory conditions—to remain vigilant and adopt necessary precautions to protect their health.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Auditor General's post vacant since April; Opposition claims post may go to govt loyalist (English)

Auditor General's post vacant since April; Opposition claims post may go to govt loyalist (English)

Auditor General's post vacant since April; Opposition claims post may go to govt loyalist (English)

Heavy showers predicted in several areas tomorrow; DMC on standby to assist the public (English)

Heavy showers predicted in several areas tomorrow; DMC on standby to assist the public (English)

State of Public Emergency in Sri Lanka extended by the President (English)

State of Public Emergency in Sri Lanka extended by the President (English)

Music icon Latha Walpola passes away, aged 92; Final rites with full state patronage on Wednesday (English)

Music icon Latha Walpola passes away, aged 92; Final rites with full state patronage on Wednesday (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Sri Lanka's tourism sector gradually recovers post-Cyclone Ditwah (English)

Sri Lanka's tourism sector gradually recovers post-Cyclone Ditwah (English)

CID obtains 72-hour detention order on ex-Minister Douglas Devananda (English)

CID obtains 72-hour detention order on ex-Minister Douglas Devananda (English)

Govt launches concessional loan scheme for disaster-hit businesses in Galnewa (English)

Govt launches concessional loan scheme for disaster-hit businesses in Galnewa (English)