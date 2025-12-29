Train services between Colombo and Chilaw resume today

December 29, 2025   10:28 am

Train services between Colombo Fort and Chilaw on the Puttalam railway line will resume from today (29), the Department of Railways announced.

According to the Department, arrangements have been made to resume trains to Chilaw following the completion of repair work on the affected section of the track.

Train services between Colombo Fort and Chilaw/Puttalam were suspended after a section of the railway track near the Kadupitiya Oya Bridge, located between Kudawewa and Madampe railway stations, was washed away due to floods caused by Cyclone Ditwah in November.

Accordingly, five trains stationed at Chilaw railway station were not deployed for service, as operations on the line were limited only up to Nattandiya railway station, the Railway Department noted.

In addition, trains will continue to run between Colombo Fort and Negombo as usual in the morning and evening.

The train schedule from Colombo Fort to Chilaw and from Chilaw to Colombo Fort is as follows:

Colombo Fort to Chilaw

04.30 p.m.
04.45 p.m.
05.18 p.m.
06.10 p.m.
07.10 p.m.

Chilaw to Colombo Fort

04.20 a.m.
04.50 a.m.
05.30 a.m.
05.50 a.m.
06.10 a.m.

