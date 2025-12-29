Airport employees protest over outstanding bonus payments for 2025

December 29, 2025   12:01 pm

Several airport trade unions staged a protest today (29), calling for the payment of five basic salaries as bonuses for 2025, as previously promised by the Chairman of Airport and Aviation Services Sri Lanka (Private) Ltd, Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Harsha Abeywickrama.

Around 50 employees representing several unions participated in the demonstration, including the Sri Lankan Nidahas Sewaka Sangamaya (SLNSS) of the airport, the Podujana Sewaka Sangamaya, the Pragathishili Sewaka Sangamaya, the Jathika Sevaka Sangamaya, and the SLNSS of SriLankan Airlines.

During the protest, Chairman of the Sri Lanka Nidahas Sewaka Sangamaya, M.W.B. Muhandiram, stated that only two basic salaries have been granted as bonuses for 2025 so far, despite the company reporting an annual net profit of Rs. 21 billion.

The unions have urged the authorities to consider their demand and take measures to grant at least two additional basic salaries to employees, said Ada Derana reporter.

