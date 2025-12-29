Sri Lanka records highest-ever tourist arrivals within a year in 2025

Sri Lanka records highest-ever tourist arrivals within a year in 2025

December 29, 2025   12:10 pm

Sri Lanka has officially surpassed its highest-ever number of tourist arrivals within a calendar year, with 2,333,797 visitors recorded in 2025 as of today (Dec. 29).

The milestone arrival was an Indian tourist from Thiruvananthapuram, who arrived onboard a SriLankan Airlines flight.

This figure surpasses the previous record of 2,333,796 tourists recorded in 2018, which had stood as the highest annual tourist arrival figure in the country’s history.

