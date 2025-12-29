Dense fog hits operations at Delhi airport; 128 flights cancelled and 8 diverted

Flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport were hit by dense fog Monday morning, leading to the cancellation of 128 flights and diversion of eight others, airport sources said.

According to the sources, 64 arriving and 64 departing flights were cancelled at the country’s busiest airport, and eight flights were diverted as visibility dropped sharply across the national capital and parts of Northern India.

“Due to persistent dense fog, flight operations continue to remain under CAT III conditions, which may result in flight delays,” the airport operator Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said in an advisory, adding that teams were working with stakeholders to minimise inconvenience to passengers.

At airports which are certified for Category III conditions, aircraft equipped with special landing systems and trained crews can operate in very low visibility.



However, it limits the number of flights that can operate during severe fog.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation also issued an advisory stating that flight operations at select airports in Northern India could be affected by fog, leading to possible delays.

Airlines also issued advisories warning of possible disruptions.

In a post on X, IndiGo advised passengers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport and to allow extra time for travel, as fog could also affect road traffic.

“Fog continues to persist across Delhi and several airports in northern India. Visibility remains reduced and, as a result, flight movements are presently slower than normal, with some delays being experienced. We will continue to manage operations under the prevailing conditions, sequencing departures and arrivals to maintain orderly operations,” the airline said.

Over the past few weeks, several days of low visibility have led to flight delays, diversions, and cancellations, particularly during the early morning hours.

Source: The Indian Express

--Agencies