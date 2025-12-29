Police to enforce criminal law for drunk and reckless driving amid rising road accidents

December 29, 2025   12:31 pm

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police in charge of Traffic Control and Road Safety W. P. J. Senadheera, has stated that motorists found driving under the influence of alcohol or engaging in reckless driving will face action under criminal law in addition to traffic regulations.

Addressing a media briefing today (29), DIG Senadheera said that the number of road accidents this year has increased compared to last year.

Pointing out driving under the influence of alcohol is a major factor behind these accidents, he added that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has instructed to take action under criminal law in addition to enforcing traffic laws for such incidents in the future.  

Speaking further, DIG Senadheera, stated:

“Compared to last year, road accidents have increased by 271 this year, with deaths rising by 317. However, serious accidents have generally decreased. The main cause of the increase is driver negligence and carelessness, which has had a significant impact,” DIG Senadheera said.

He further noted that pedestrians are the most affected, with 31% of road accidents involving pedestrians, followed by motorcyclists, pillion riders, and three-wheeler drivers. Driving under the influence of alcohol is a leading factor in accidents caused by motorists, he further added. 

“In the future, the IGP has instructed that in addition to traffic law enforcement, action will also be taken under criminal law against drunk and reckless driving,” he added.

