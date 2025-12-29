Four Sri Lankans arrested with over 20kg of Kush at BIA

Four Sri Lankans arrested with over 20kg of Kush at BIA

December 29, 2025   12:54 pm

Four Sri Lankan passengers, including two women, were arrested by the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) officers at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake this morning while attempting to smuggle a consignment of “Kush” cannabis with an estimated street value of over Rs. 200 million.

The suspects had purchased the narcotics in Bangkok, Thailand, and had travelled to Mumbai, India, before arriving at the BIA in Katunayake at 7.50 a.m. today (29) onboard an Indigo Airlines flight.

Two of the arrested individuals are women residing in the Borella and Orugodawatta areas, while the other two are men from Dematagoda and Orugodawatta.

Authorities have recovered approximately 20 kilograms and 684 grams of “Kush” cannabis, concealed within 20 packages hidden in their luggage, said Ada Derana reporter.

The arrest was made following a tip-off received by the Airport PNB unit.

The four suspects, along with the seized narcotics, are scheduled to be produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court today.

