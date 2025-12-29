Chief Prelates request President to declare May 30 as Vesak Poya

The Chief Prelates of the three Buddhist Chapters have written to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake requesting him to declare 30 May, 2026 as the Vesak Poya Day, since two Poya days fall on the month of May 2026.

The letter states that the two Full Moon Poya Days will fall on 01 May and 30 May in 2026. According to the calendar issued by the Ministry of Public Administration, 01 May, 2026 has been designated as the Vesak Full Moon Poya Day, while 30 May 2026 has been declared the Adhi Poson Full Moon Poya Day.

However, the letter notes that a debate has arisen in society over the recognition of 01 May as Vesak Poya, as the ‘visā nakatha’ does not fall on that date.

Accordingly, after consultations with the Sangha Sabhas and astrologers, under the guidance of the Mahanayaka Theros, it has been decided that 30 May 2026, which coincides with the ‘visā nakatha’, should be observed as the Vesak Full Moon Poya Day in keeping with ancient Buddha Shasana traditions.

The letter further stated that it would therefore be appropriate to officially declare 30 May 2026 as the Vesak Full Moon Poya Day and to instruct the relevant state officials to conduct all religious observances and state ceremonies related to Vesak on that date.