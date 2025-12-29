Fairly heavy rainfall above 50 mm likely in some areas tomorrow

Showers have been predicted at times in the Northern, Eastern and Uva province and in the Matale, Nuwara-Eliya and Polonnaruwa districts tomorrow (30). Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in these areas, the Department of Meteorology stated.

Several spells of showers will also occur in the Kandy and Anuradhapura districts tomorrow.

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers have been predicted at a few places in the Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces and in the Kalutara district after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly strong winds of about 40kmph can be expected at times over the eastern slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in the Hambantota, Monaragala and Trincomalee districts.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.