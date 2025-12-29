Duo nabbed at BIA while attempting to smuggle cigarettes worth over Rs. 11 million

December 29, 2025   02:51 pm

Two individuals who attempted to smuggle a consignment of foreign-made cigarettes worth Rs. 11.3 million into the country have been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

They were arrested by airport customs officers while attempting to leave the airport through the Green Channel.

One of the suspects is a 37-year-old businessman from Kalmunai. He arrived at the BIA at 3.00 a.m. today (29) from Dubai. The other suspect is a 26-year-old from Kotahena who also arrived at 3.00 a.m. from Dubai.

Customs officers discovered 378 cartons of foreign-made cigarettes inside the luggage brought by the suspects.

Customs officers at the airport are conducting further investigations into the incident.

