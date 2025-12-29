Spike in road accidents due to use of alcohol and narcotics by motorists  Police

Police have confirmed an increase in road accidents this year compared to 2024, with the use of drugs and alcohol identified as a primary contributing factor.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the Traffic and Road Safety Range, W. P. J. Senadeera made these remarks while addressing a media briefing held in Colombo today (29).

He warned that strict action would be taken against reckless drivers, including the imposition of severe penalties under criminal law in addition to existing traffic regulations.

The DIG further noted that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has already issued directives to all police stations in this regard.

Meanwhile, journalists at the briefing raised questions regarding the conduct of investigations into the recent road accident involving Member of Parliament Asoka Ranwala.

In response, DIG Senadeera acknowledged that the relevant officers had failed to carry out their duties appropriately and confirmed that an investigation into the incident is currently underway.