Spike in road accidents due to use of alcohol and narcotics by motorists  Police

Spike in road accidents due to use of alcohol and narcotics by motorists  Police

December 29, 2025   03:21 pm

Police have confirmed an increase in road accidents this year compared to 2024, with the use of drugs and alcohol identified as a primary contributing factor.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the Traffic and Road Safety Range, W. P. J. Senadeera made these remarks while addressing a media briefing held in Colombo today (29).

He warned that strict action would be taken against reckless drivers, including the imposition of severe penalties under criminal law in addition to existing traffic regulations.

The DIG further noted that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has already issued directives to all police stations in this regard.

Meanwhile, journalists at the briefing raised questions regarding the conduct of investigations into the recent road accident involving Member of Parliament Asoka Ranwala.

In response, DIG Senadeera acknowledged that the relevant officers had failed to carry out their duties appropriately and confirmed that an investigation into the incident is currently underway.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Auditor General's post vacant since April; Opposition claims post may go to govt loyalist (English)

Auditor General's post vacant since April; Opposition claims post may go to govt loyalist (English)

Heavy showers predicted in several areas tomorrow; DMC on standby to assist the public (English)

Heavy showers predicted in several areas tomorrow; DMC on standby to assist the public (English)

State of Public Emergency in Sri Lanka extended by the President (English)

State of Public Emergency in Sri Lanka extended by the President (English)

Music icon Latha Walpola passes away, aged 92; Final rites with full state patronage on Wednesday (English)

Music icon Latha Walpola passes away, aged 92; Final rites with full state patronage on Wednesday (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Sri Lanka's tourism sector gradually recovers post-Cyclone Ditwah (English)

Sri Lanka's tourism sector gradually recovers post-Cyclone Ditwah (English)

CID obtains 72-hour detention order on ex-Minister Douglas Devananda (English)

CID obtains 72-hour detention order on ex-Minister Douglas Devananda (English)