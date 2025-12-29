Govt extends pension payment period for farmers and fishermen affected by Cyclone Ditwah

December 29, 2025   04:38 pm

The government has decided to extend the pension payment period for farmers and fishermen until January 31 considering the impact caused by the cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka.

In an official statement, the Agricultural and Agrarian Insurance Board announced that farmers can now collect their December pension payments from relevant Post Offices or Sub-Post Offices on any working day throughout the month of January.

Under normal circumstances, pensions for farmers are disbursed between the 9th and 15th of each month.

The extension has been granted in consideration of the transportation difficulties faced by pensioners due to damage to access roads leading to post offices caused by the cyclone.

At present, 178,753 farmers and 6,312 fishermen receive pension benefits.

The Agricultural and Agrarian Insurance Board further noted that a total of Rs. 413 million has been allocated for the payment of pensions for the month of December.

