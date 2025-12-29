Chairman of Ganga Ihala Korale PS accused of assaulting businessman

Chairman of Ganga Ihala Korale PS accused of assaulting businessman

December 29, 2025   05:08 pm

The Chairman of the Ganga Ihala Korale Pradeshiya Sabha has been accused of assaulting an individual in Kurunduwatta, Kandy.

The man who claimed to have been assaulted is currently receiving treatment at the Gampola hospital.

He has alleged that he was assaulted by two individuals while he was returning home from his business premises at around 11 p.m., yesterday.

He had further stated that the Chairman of the Ganga Ihala Korale Pradeshiya Sabha and another individual arrived on a motorcycle and verbally abused him and then assaulted.

