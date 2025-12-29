Bomb scare at two more Divisional Secretariats in Kandy: No suspicious items found

A message claiming that a bomb was inside the storeroom of the Pasbage Korale Divisional Secretariat in Nawalapitiya was received today (29) via the office’s email creating panic among its employees.

Based on the email, the storeroom as well as the entire premises of the Divisional Secretariat were subjected to an emergency inspection today, an Ada Derana correspondent reported.

The email had been sent from overseas to the Pasbage Korale Divisional Secretary, Ramya Jayasundara and it reportedly stated: “There is a bomb inside a tent. It will explode today (29) at 2:00 p.m.”

Subsequently, the Divisional Secretary acted immediately to evacuate the staff and members of the public who were present at the premises.

The Divisional Secretary had then notified the security forces about the matter.

After inspections carried out with the assistance of the Nawalapitiya Police, the Police Special Task Force, the Army Bomb Disposal Unit, and the Police Canine Division, it was confirmed that there was nothing suspicious in the storeroom.

Following the incident, Kandy District Member of Parliament Thushari Jayasinghe, who arrived at the location stated that the Divisional Secretariat premises were inspected based on an email message received by the office.

Meanwhile, the Poojapitiya Police stated that investigations have revealed that an email warning of a possible terrorist attack on the Poojapitiya Divisional Secretariat today (29) was a hoax.

However, a senior police officer said that special police security has been deployed at the Divisional Secretariat.

Reports indicate that an email received yesterday (28) had warned of a possible terrorist attack on the Divisional Secretariat and instructed officials to vacate the premises before 2:00 p.m. today (29).

Although the message had been received on Saturday, since it was a holiday, an officer noticed the email only today (29).

Accordingly, based on instructions from the Divisional Secretary, an officer lodged a complaint with the police. Acting promptly, the police evacuated all staff and conducted a special search operation with the assistance of the Police Special Task Force, the Bomb Disposal Unit, and police sniffer dogs.

No suspicious items were found, the senior police officer further stated.

The search operation continued for nearly four hours, it is reported.