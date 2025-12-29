President Putin bans enforcement of foreign court decisions in Russia

President Putin bans enforcement of foreign court decisions in Russia

December 29, 2025   06:04 pm

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a new law banning the enforcement in Russia of rulings issued by foreign and international courts, local media reported on Monday.

According to RIA Novosti, the law stipulates that Russia will not enforce decisions of foreign courts exercising criminal jurisdiction if such authority was conferred by other countries without Russia’s participation.

It also states that rulings of international courts will not be enforced in Russia if their jurisdiction is not based on a treaty signed by Russia or on the United Nations Security Council resolutions adopted under Chapter VII of the UN Charter.

Chapter VII authorizes the Security Council to take enforcement measures when it identifies “any threat to the peace, breach of the peace, or act of aggression.”

The document was published on Russia’s official website for legal acts.

- Agencies

