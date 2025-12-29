Govt seeks support from China to install EV charging stations across Sri Lanka

The support of the government of China has been sought to install electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across Sri Lanka.

The proposal was made by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath during a meeting with Chinese Ambassador Qi Zhenhong at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs this morning (29). The Ambassador has welcomed the initiative and agreed to relay the request to the Chinese government, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The proposal comes as Sri Lanka is gearing to import electric vehicles in large quantities from the global automobile market, including China. Minister Vijitha Herath emphasized that developing charging infrastructure would be a critical step, particularly as the government intends to bring in more electric buses in future.

Foreign Minister Herath also highlighted the urgent need for assistance from China in reconstructing railway lines and bridges damaged by recent floods. Ambassador Qi assured that the matter would be promptly brought to the attention of the government.

Additionally, the Ambassador expressed his intention to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Ditwah and coordinate with the Chinese government on potential support for relief and reconstruction efforts.