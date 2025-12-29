Govt seeks support from China to install EV charging stations across Sri Lanka

Govt seeks support from China to install EV charging stations across Sri Lanka

December 29, 2025   07:05 pm

The support of the government of China has been sought to install electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across Sri Lanka.

The proposal was made by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath during a meeting with Chinese Ambassador Qi Zhenhong at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs this morning (29). The Ambassador has welcomed the initiative and agreed to relay the request to the Chinese government, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The proposal comes as Sri Lanka is gearing to import electric vehicles in large quantities from the global automobile market, including China. Minister Vijitha Herath emphasized that developing charging infrastructure would be a critical step, particularly as the government intends to bring in more electric buses in future.

Foreign Minister Herath also highlighted the urgent need for assistance from China in reconstructing railway lines and bridges damaged by recent floods. Ambassador Qi assured that the matter would be promptly brought to the attention of the government.

Additionally, the Ambassador expressed his intention to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Ditwah and coordinate with the Chinese government on potential support for relief and reconstruction efforts.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Auditor General's post vacant since April; Opposition claims post may go to govt loyalist (English)

Auditor General's post vacant since April; Opposition claims post may go to govt loyalist (English)

Heavy showers predicted in several areas tomorrow; DMC on standby to assist the public (English)

Heavy showers predicted in several areas tomorrow; DMC on standby to assist the public (English)

State of Public Emergency in Sri Lanka extended by the President (English)

State of Public Emergency in Sri Lanka extended by the President (English)

Music icon Latha Walpola passes away, aged 92; Final rites with full state patronage on Wednesday (English)

Music icon Latha Walpola passes away, aged 92; Final rites with full state patronage on Wednesday (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Sri Lanka's tourism sector gradually recovers post-Cyclone Ditwah (English)

Sri Lanka's tourism sector gradually recovers post-Cyclone Ditwah (English)