January 1, 1970 05:30 am
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.
Most Viewed
- Govt extends pension payment period for farmers and fishermen affected by Cyclone Ditwah
- Chairman of Ganga Ihala Korale PS accused of assaulting businessman
- Bomb scare at two more Divisional Secretariats in Kandy: No suspicious items found
- President Putin bans enforcement of foreign court decisions in Russia
- Group Captain Nalin Wewakumbura named new media spokesperson of Sri Lanka Air Force