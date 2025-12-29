Strong opposition from Sangha Council to education reforms

Strong opposition from Sangha Council to education reforms

December 29, 2025   10:40 pm

The implementation of the proposed new education reforms would destroy both the country’s future generations and the current government, Venerable Induragare Dhammaratana Thero stated.

Professor Induragare Dhammaratana Thero made this remark while attending a Sangha Council meeting held in Colombo today.

The Sangha Council meeting, organized to clarify the objectives of the new education reforms, was held this afternoon (29) at the Colombo Foundation Institute.

At the meeting, Professor Venerable Induragare Dhammaratana Thero emphasized the need for extended discussion, consultation with subject experts, and consideration of the experience of seasoned administrators before making such fundamental changes.

The Thero warned that the proposed changes to the education curriculum could become the biggest crisis facing the country today.

Dhammaratana Thero added that implementing these reforms in the current manner would harm future generations, potentially destroy the government, and is akin to trying to force a round peg into a square hole.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'Media outlets must disseminate accurate news' - Media Minister reminds responsibility of journalists (English)

'Media outlets must disseminate accurate news' - Media Minister reminds responsibility of journalists (English)

'Media outlets must disseminate accurate news' - Media Minister reminds responsibility of journalists (English)

''She will live in our hearts forever''- Tributes galore for music icon Latha Walpola (English)

''She will live in our hearts forever''- Tributes galore for music icon Latha Walpola (English)

Officials inspect damaged upcountry railway line;suspended train services in some lines recommence (English)

Officials inspect damaged upcountry railway line;suspended train services in some lines recommence (English)

Officers who handled accident involving MP Asoka Ranwala neglected their duty  Traffic DIG (English)

Officers who handled accident involving MP Asoka Ranwala neglected their duty  Traffic DIG (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Auditor General's post vacant since April; Opposition claims post may go to govt loyalist (English)

Auditor General's post vacant since April; Opposition claims post may go to govt loyalist (English)

Heavy showers predicted in several areas tomorrow; DMC on standby to assist the public (English)

Heavy showers predicted in several areas tomorrow; DMC on standby to assist the public (English)