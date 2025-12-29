Strong opposition from Sangha Council to education reforms

The implementation of the proposed new education reforms would destroy both the country’s future generations and the current government, Venerable Induragare Dhammaratana Thero stated.

Professor Induragare Dhammaratana Thero made this remark while attending a Sangha Council meeting held in Colombo today.

The Sangha Council meeting, organized to clarify the objectives of the new education reforms, was held this afternoon (29) at the Colombo Foundation Institute.

At the meeting, Professor Venerable Induragare Dhammaratana Thero emphasized the need for extended discussion, consultation with subject experts, and consideration of the experience of seasoned administrators before making such fundamental changes.

The Thero warned that the proposed changes to the education curriculum could become the biggest crisis facing the country today.

Dhammaratana Thero added that implementing these reforms in the current manner would harm future generations, potentially destroy the government, and is akin to trying to force a round peg into a square hole.